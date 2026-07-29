Padres' Matt Waldron: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Padres designated Waldron for assignment Wednesday.

The Padres needed to clear room for Jeremiah Estrada's (knee) return from the injured list, and because he doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, Waldron was dropped from the 40-man roster to facilitate the transaction. Waldron was a serviceable back-end starter for the Padres in 2024 but has seen his effectiveness wane in the two seasons since while also missing considerable time due to injuries. In 10 appearances (three starts) for San Diego this season, Waldron turned in a 7.16 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 32.2 innings.