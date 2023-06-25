Waldron (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Nationals.

Waldron held his own in his big-league debut, but two of the four hits he allowed were solo home runs to Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas. It's unclear if this will lead to additional starts for Waldron, who is the only knuckleballer active in the majors. He pitched to a 7.02 ERA with Triple-A El Paso. If he doesn't get another start, Waldron will likely be back in the minors in the near future.