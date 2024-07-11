King (7-6) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings.

King allowed three hits and a run in the fourth inning but was otherwise fantastic, generating 13 swinging strikes on 91 pitches. He was sitting about one mph above his season averages on most of his offerings and has now yielded one earned run in each of his past three starts. The 29-year-old will take a 3.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 129:42 K:BB into the All-Star break.