Clevinger (knee) made the third start of his minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A El Paso, working 3.2 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five.

Clevinger built up to 67 pitches (45 strikes) on Wednesday and continues to show excellent efficiency as he draws closer to making his 2022 debut for the Padres. Though Clevinger missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from his November 2020 Tommy John surgery, it's a sprained right knee that prevented him from breaking camp as a member of the Padres' Opening Day rotation. The Padres may want to see Clevinger reach the 80-pitch mark during his rehab assignment before activating him from the 10-day injured list, so he could be in store for one more start with El Paso.