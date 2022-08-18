Clevinger didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Marlins, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

The Padres provided the right-hander with plenty of support, piling up five runs in the top of the first inning alone, but Clevinger's inefficiency cost him a win -- he needed 89 pitches (56 strikes) to record only 13 outs. The 31-year-old has failed to last longer than five innings in any of his last three starts, and he could be fading in his first season back from Tommy John surgery after tossing only 41.2 innings in 2020 and none last year. Clevinger will take a 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 66:25 K:BB through 74.1 innings into his next outing.