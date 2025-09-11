Vasquez is slated to start Thursday's game against the Rockies at Petco Park.

The Padres returned Michael King from the injured list earlier this week, but with Nestor Cortes (biceps) still stuck on the shelf, Vasquez will get at least one more turn through the rotation. After being recalled from Triple-A El Paso last weekend, Vasquez delivered a quality start in the Padres' win over the Rockies at Coors Field, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over six innings. He'll take a 3.91 ERA and 1.38 WHIP into Thursday's rematch with the Rockies in San Diego.