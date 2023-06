Kerr will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With Reiss Knehr (elbow) landing on the injured list after filling in for Yu Darvish (illness) on Tuesday, Kerr will be called upon to provide much-needed depth to the Padres' bullpen. Kerr holds a 6.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP through six innings in the majors this season.