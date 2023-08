The Padres promoted Snelling from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres are moving several prospects up in their farm system Sunday, and Snelling will attempt to prove himself at the Double-A level after a month and a half with the High-A club. Over seven outings at Fort Wayne, he posted a 2.34 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 34.2 innings.