The Marlins have extended Snelling an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

It was a bit surprising Snelling wasn't called up late last season, given that he finished with a 1.27 ERA and 81:17 K:BB over 63.2 innings after being promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville. He does, however, have a good chance to break camp in the major-league rotation after the Marlins traded away Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers. Snelling -- who was acquired from the Padres at the 2024 trade deadline in a deal that sent Tanner Scott to San Diego -- finished with a 2.51 ERA and 166:39 K:BB across 136 frames covering 25 starts between Double-A Pensacola and Jacksonville in 2025.