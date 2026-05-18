Marlins' Robby Snelling: Exam with Dr. Meister on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snelling (elbow) will be examined by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Snelling was placed on the 15-day injured list last Wednesday with a left elbow UCL sprain, but he'll be examined further before a decision is made regarding surgery. Even if Snelling opts for rest and rehab instead of an operation, he is likely looking at a lengthy absence.
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