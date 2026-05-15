Marlins' Robby Snelling: More analysis on elbow next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snelling will have his left elbow evaluated further by medical staff next week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old southpaw landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a UCL sprain in his left elbow, just five days after making his major-league debut against the Nationals. Once Snelling undergoes more tests on his left elbow, the Marlins should have a better idea of whether the young left-hander will need to undergo surgery.
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