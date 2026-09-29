Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix said Tuesday that Snelling (elbow) is expected to be throwing off a mound during spring training and should be game-ready by May or June, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Snelling required an internal brace surgery in May to repair a UCL tear in his left elbow. The recovery time for that type of procedure is shorter than that of a Tommy John rehab, giving Snelling a chance to contribute to the Marlins at some point before the All-Star break next season. The left-hander yielded three runs in five innings in his major-league debut in 2026, and he's been dominant at Triple-A Jacksonville the last two seasons while pitching to a 1.46 ERA and 132:33 K:BB over 98.2 frames.