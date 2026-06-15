Padres' Rodolfo Duran: Goes deep again Sunday

Duran went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three total RBI and two total runs in a 5-2 win against Baltimore on Sunday.

With Freddy Fermin placed on the 7-day injured list early Sunday due to a concussion, Duran got the start behind the plate. He ended up being the star of San Diego's offense, producing both of the team's extra-base hits (an RBI double and a two-run homer) from the No. 9 spot in the batting order. Duran also went deep Saturday after entering for Fermin late in the contest, and he now has four extra-base hits (two doubles, two homers) and four RBI over his past nine plate appearances. Duran should serve as the Padres' primary catcher until Fermin or Luis Campusano (toe) returns to action. He's still batting a meager .176 on the campaign, but half of his six hits have left he park, and he went deep 15 times over 85 contests with Triple-A El Paso last season, so he could provide some temporary pop for fantasy managers in need of a backstop, particularly in two-catcher leagues.