Padres' Rodolfo Duran: Homers after late entry

Duran hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Saturday's 9-3 win against the Orioles.

Freddy Fermin started behind the plate for San Diego, but he had to leave after taking a warm-up pitch from Yuki Matsui to the head area before the bottom of the sixth inning. Duran then entered and finished out the contest, and he belted a solo homer to left field in his lone plate appearance in the eighth frame. Luis Campusano remains on the IL due to a toe injury, so if Fermin needs to miss additional time, Duran figures to take over as the Padres' primary catcher.