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Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Serving two-game ban

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marinaccio will begin a serving a two-game suspension Wednesday following a successful appeal to reduce the ban from three games, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Major League Baseball issued Marinaccio the suspension Monday, two days after he was deemed to have intentionally thrown at the Orioles' Gunnar Henderson during a relief appearance. He was available out of the bullpen for the first two games of the Padres' series in St. Louis while he appealed the suspension, but now that a resolution has been reached, Marinaccio will sit out Wednesday's finale as well as Friday's series opener against the Rangers.

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