Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Serving two-game ban

Marinaccio will begin a serving a two-game suspension Wednesday following a successful appeal to reduce the ban from three games, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Major League Baseball issued Marinaccio the suspension Monday, two days after he was deemed to have intentionally thrown at the Orioles' Gunnar Henderson during a relief appearance. He was available out of the bullpen for the first two games of the Padres' series in St. Louis while he appealed the suspension, but now that a resolution has been reached, Marinaccio will sit out Wednesday's finale as well as Friday's series opener against the Rangers.