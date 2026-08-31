The Twins signed Marinaccio to a minor-league contract Aug. 22.

Minnesota marks Marinaccio's fourth organization of the season, after prior stops with the Padres, Pirates and Reds. He saw big-league action with each of those three teams, making 41 total appearances and pitching to a 6.09 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 57.2 innings. Upon signing with Minnesota, he reported to Triple-A St. Paul and gave up three runs over one inning of relief in his debut Aug. 22 before being placed on the temporary inactive list five days later.

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