Padres manager Jayce Tingler indicated that Weathers (arm) felt good coming out of a bullpen session Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Both Weathers and Dinelson Lamet (forearm) were able to complete their respective side sessions without incident, leaving both in the mix to start Tuesday's game against the Pirates for the time being. The Padres will turn to reliever Miguel Diaz to make a spot start for Chris Paddack (COVID-19 injured list) in Monday's series opener, but he would likely head back to the bullpen or move back to the minors if both Weathers and Lamet are cleared to return Tuesday or at some point later in the week. Weathers experienced arm fatigue in his most recent outing April 28, but Tingler remains optimistic that the rookie will avoid a stint on the IL.