Taylor signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Taylor elected free agency Friday after being outrighted by the Mariners, and he'll now attempt to carve out a role for himself with the Padres. The 27-year-old carries just a .532 OPS through 83 career plate appearances in the majors, but he slashed .296/.378/.461 with 86 RBI, 124 runs scored and 44 steals over 137 games at Triple-A Tacoma in 2025.