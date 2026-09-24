Taylor went 0-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Taylor manufactured a run on his own in the ninth inning after drawing a walk, with the two steals preceding Freddy Fermin's RBI single to pad the Padres' lead. Over his last 12 games, Taylor has gone 15-for-36 (.417) with five steals and four extra-base hits. The outfielder is now batting .333 with an .843 OPS, 12 steals, two home runs, 18 RBI, 26 runs scored, four doubles and two triples over 44 contests this season.