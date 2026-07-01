Padres' Samad Taylor: Heading to bench Wednesday

Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Taylor will exit the lineup for the first time since June 15, breaking a streak of 13 consecutive starts. Since being called up from Triple-A El Paso on June 3, Taylor has been able to take control of an everyday role in the outfield and of the No. 2 spot in the San Diego lineup by slashing .329/.414/.382 with one home run, six stolen bases, 11 RBI and 12 runs through 21 games. Taylor should remain a strong source of steals while he continues to play regularly, but fantasy managers should plan for a further downturn in his batting average, which has been propped up by a .490 BABIP.