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Padres' Samad Taylor: Heading to bench Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Taylor will exit the lineup for the first time since June 15, breaking a streak of 13 consecutive starts. Since being called up from Triple-A El Paso on June 3, Taylor has been able to take control of an everyday role in the outfield and of the No. 2 spot in the San Diego lineup by slashing .329/.414/.382 with one home run, six stolen bases, 11 RBI and 12 runs through 21 games. Taylor should remain a strong source of steals while he continues to play regularly, but fantasy managers should plan for a further downturn in his batting average, which has been propped up by a .490 BABIP.

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