Padres' Samad Taylor: Key contributor in win

Taylor went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over Cincinnati.

Taylor came through in the late stages of Monday's win, giving San Diego the lead on an RBI bunt single in the seventh inning before depositing a two-RBI single into left field in the eighth frame to extend the lead. The 27-year-old was called up Wednesday from Triple-A El Paso and hasn't found much success in prior major-league opportunities, but he could receive some looks in left field with Ramon Laureano (hip) expected to miss the remainder of the season.