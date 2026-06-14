Padres' Samad Taylor: Pops first career homer

Taylor went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.

Getting his sixth straight start in left field and batting sixth, Taylor took Trey Gibson deep in the first inning for a two-run shot before adding an RBI single in the fifth. While the long ball was his first in the majors in his 45th game, Taylor has hit safely in all six of those starts, batting .409 (9-for-22) during that hot streak with a double, two steals, four runs and eight RBI. With Miguel Andujar (hamstring) having joined Ramon Laureano (hip) on the IL, the door is open for the 27-year-old Taylor to lock down a starting spot in a big-league outfield for the first time since he made his debut with the Royals in 2023. He has little left to prove in the minors -- over 188 Triple-A games the last two seasons between El Paso and Tacoma in the Mariners' system, Taylor is batting .302 with 24 home runs and 53 stolen bases in 64 attempts.