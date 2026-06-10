Padres' Samad Taylor: Reaches base three times

Taylor went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Reds.

Taylor has picked up a steal in each of the last two games. The outfielder was originally brought up to provide depth after the Padres designated Nick Castellanos for assignment last Wednesday. Taylor has now started three straight games in left field, including two against right-handed pitchers. If Taylor can continue to hit, it will likely lead to him competing for playing time with Gavin Sheets and Miguel Andujar (hamstring), though Taylor will probably settle into a platoon role at best in the long run.