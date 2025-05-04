The Padres recalled Kolek from Triple-A El Paso ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in Pittsburgh.

David Morgan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room on the 26-man active roster for Kolek, who will step in as the Padres' new No. 5 starter after Kyle Hart was previously demoted to Triple-A on April 24. Over his five outings with El Paso on the season, Kolek submitted a 6.38 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 24 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, but a 20:4 K:BB paints a more favorable picture of his overall performance. The 28-year-old righty should have an opportunity to make multiple turns through the rotation for the Padres with Yu Darvish's (elbow) return from the injured list not considered imminent.