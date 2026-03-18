Royals' Stephen Kolek: Begins mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolek (oblique) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Wednesday marked Kolek's first time throwing off a mound since he suffered a left oblique strain in late February. With just nine days remaining until the Royals' regular-season opener, it's unlikely that the 28-year-old righty will have enough time before then to build up to a starter's workload. However, he may be able to work as a multi-inning reliever in the meantime.
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