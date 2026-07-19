Royals' Stephen Kolek: Out with flexor strain

Kolek (personal) was reinstated from the family medical leave list and placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right flexor strain.

The right-hander has spent most of the past few weeks on the paternity and family medical emergency list, and he appeared close to rejoining the Royals when he began a rehab assignment Saturday. Kolek presumably sustained the injury during his start with Triple-A Omaha, during which he surrendered two earned runs on six hits with a 3:0 K:BB over 2.2 innings. It's unclear how long the 29-year-old is expected to be sidelined.