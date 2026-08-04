Royals' Stephen Kolek: Undergoing Tommy John surgery

Manager Matt Quatraro announced that Kolek is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

The right-hander headed for a second opinion on his strained right forearm last week and is now set to go under the knife. The full scope of the procedure isn't clear, but if it's standard Tommy John surgery, Kolek will miss the rest of the season and will likely be sidelined for the entirety of the 2027 campaign. In 10 starts for the Royals this year, he posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB across 54 innings.