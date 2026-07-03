Royals' Stephen Kolek: Rusty in third loss

Kolek (4-3) took the loss Thursday against the Rays, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in two innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Pitching on 10 days' rest following a stint on the family medical emergency list, Kolek showed signs of rust in an abbreviated start Thursday. The 29-year-old right-hander has now been unable to register a single punchout in back-to-back outings, watching his season ERA balloon from 2.68 on June 18 to 4.50 after coughing up 12 runs in his last two appearances. Kolek, who also has a 1.24 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB over 54 innings, will be aiming to steady the ship against the Mets his next time out.