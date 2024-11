Wade signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Wade struggled at the big-league level in 2024, slashing just .217/.285/.239 across 155 plate appearances. However, the Padres will keep him around for another year to serve as bench depth, and the 29-year-old will earn a $50,000 raise in the process.