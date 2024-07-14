Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Wade will head back to the bench for the Padres' final game before the All-Star break after he picked up his first start since July 4 in Saturday's 4-0 win. While filling in at shortstop for a resting Ha-Seong Kim, Wade went 1-for-2 with a run scored and his seventh stolen base of the season. Wade's playing time will likely remain light moving forward, with most of his opportunities coming as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch runner.