Padres' Will Wagner: Handling strong-side platoon role

Wagner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

With the Orioles sending lefty Trevor Rogers to the hill for the series finale, the left-handed-hitting Wagner will give way to the right-handed-hitting Nick Solak at designated hitter. Wagner had started each of the Padres' last four games against righties, going 4-for-8 with a double and four walks. The 27-year-old could have a fairly clear path to a strong-side platoon role until the Padres get Miguel Andujar (hamstring) back from the injured list.