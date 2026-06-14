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Padres' Will Wagner: Handling strong-side platoon role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wagner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

With the Orioles sending lefty Trevor Rogers to the hill for the series finale, the left-handed-hitting Wagner will give way to the right-handed-hitting Nick Solak at designated hitter. Wagner had started each of the Padres' last four games against righties, going 4-for-8 with a double and four walks. The 27-year-old could have a fairly clear path to a strong-side platoon role until the Padres get Miguel Andujar (hamstring) back from the injured list.

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