Padres' Will Wagner: Exiting lineup Sunday

Wagner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Since Wagner was called up from Triple-A El Paso on June 9, most of his absences from the lineup have come against left-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat against right-hander Emmet Sheehan on Sunday. Wagner is getting on base at a robust .432 clip since his promotion, but he's offered little value thus far in traditional 5x5 rotisserie leagues with a .265 average, zero home runs, zero RBI, zero steals and five runs over 15 games.