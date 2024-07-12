Bogaerts (shoulder) will start at second base Friday against Atlanta, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts has been on the injured list since late May due to a fractured left shoulder, but will now return to the Padres' lineup following a six-game rehab assignment. The 31-year-old went 6-for-18 with an RBI and four runs scored between Single-A and Triple-A and figures to start in the field most days now that he's healthy, though he may sit down occasionally in order to ease back into facing major-league pitchers.