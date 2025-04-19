Bogaerts is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Astros on Saturday.
Bogaerts will start Saturday's game in the dugout after going 3-for-21 with one run scored and five strikeouts over his last six outings. Jose Iglesias and Tyler Wade will start at shortstop and second base, respectively, against Astros right-hander Hayden Wesneski.
