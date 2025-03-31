Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 victory over Atlanta.

Boegaerts extended San Diego's lead to 2-0 with his two-out double off AJ Smith-Shawver in the third inning. He'd later lead off the eighth with a walk before swiping second and scoring on a Brandon Lockridge double. It's been a solid start to the year for the 32-year-old Boegaerts -- he's now 3-for-11 with two doubles and two stolen bases through four games after slashing .264/.307/.381 with 11 home runs and 13 steals across 463 plate appearances in 2024.