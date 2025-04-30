Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Giants.

The veteran infielder got hold of a hanging slider from Randy Rodriguez in the seventh inning, hooking it down the left-field line for a two-run shot. It was Bogaerts' first homer of 2025 as he looks to escape his early-season doldrums, and through 29 games he's slashing .253/.342/.364 with four steals, eight RBI and 13 runs.