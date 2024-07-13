Bogaerts went 2-for-4 in Friday's 6-1 loss to Atlanta.

Bogaerts, who was activated from the injured list earlier in the day due to a fractured left shoulder, was the only Padre to put up multiple hits in the contest. It was his first game action since May 20, and he played the full game at second base, which suggests he's healthy enough to handle a starting role. Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth are likely to be impacted by Bogaerts' return, though there's room for all three of them in the lineup against right-handers, at the expense of Donovan Solano. Bogaerts is slashing .225/.270/.319 over 204 plate appearances this season, adding four home runs, four stolen bases, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored.