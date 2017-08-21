Play

Janish was granted his release by the Orioles on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Janish, who originally planned to retire once the 2017 season was finished, has opted to end his career a bit earlier than expected. Now that his professional career has come to a close, Janish will begin coaching at Rice University.

