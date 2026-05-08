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Phillies' Alec Bohm: Benched again Friday
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Bohm is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.
It's the second straight day on the bench for Bohm, who ranks 176th out of 177 qualifiers with a lowly .433 OPS. Edmundo Sosa will again handle third-base duties for the Phillies while Bohm regroups.
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