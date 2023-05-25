Bohm went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bohm got the Phillies on the board with a two-out RBI single off Kevin Ginkel in the sixth inning before ending the game with a walk-off base hit off Jose Ruiz in the 10th. It's Bohm's first multi-hit game since May 15 -- he'd gone 4-for-26 over his last seven contests. Overall, the 26-year-old Bohm has been solid this season, slashing .264/.320/.390 with five home runs and 35 RBI through 200 plate appearances while serving as the Phillies' regular first baseman.