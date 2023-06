Bohm went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's win over Oakland.

Bohm ripped a two-run homer in the fourth inning and added an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth. He's produced four consecutive multi-hit games with eight RBI, boosting his slash line from .260/.315/.395 to .274/.324/.420 in the process. Bohm also hasn't struck out during that four-game stretch and is now sporting a 16% strikeout rate with 45 RBI and 18 extra-base knocks through 238 plate appearances.