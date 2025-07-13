Bohm was pulled from Saturday's contest against San Diego due to a bruised left rib, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Bohm was plunked by a pitch in the ribs in the second inning but initially remained in the contest, and he even rounded the bases to score in that frame. He had another at-bat in the third but was replaced defensively by Edmundo Sosa in the bottom of the fourth frame. Given that he wasn't yanked immediately, Bohm may not be dealing with a major injury, though the Phillies could opt to hold him out of the lineup Sunday to give him ample time to recover given that it's the final game before the All-Star break.