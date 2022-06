Bohm is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bohm will sit for the first time since April 17 while Matt Vierling picks up a start at the hot corner. The 25-year-old's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-16 with a walk and five strikeouts over the Phillies' last four games.