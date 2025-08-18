Phillies' Alec Bohm: Goes yard in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bohm went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 11-9 win over Washington.
Bohm appeared in an MLB game for the first time in almost a month after suffering a left rib fracture, and he didn't miss a beat. The third baseman swatted his ninth home run of the campaign, tagging Mitchell Parker for a three-run homer in the second inning. Bohm is now one round tripper away from his fourth straight season with double-digit home runs. In 388 plate appearances, Bohm is slashing .280/.327/.401.
