Bohm (hamstring) told reporters Monday that he believes he can return from the injured list when first eligible on Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Bohm landed on the IL in late May with what was described as a mild left hamstring strain but seems to be experiencing improvement. It's not clear whether the 26-year-old might require a short rehab assignment before being activated. Bohm has put up a .724 OPS with six longballs in 53 games this season.