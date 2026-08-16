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Phillies' Alec Bohm: Rips three doubles in five-hit game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bohm went 5-for-5 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Twins.

Bohm posted his first career five-hit attack Saturday, matching a season high in extra-base hits as well. The infielder has now hit safely in all but three of his outings in August, batting .367 with five doubles, five RBI and one stolen over 49 at-bats this month. For the campaign, Bohm is still slashing a disappointing .239/.298/.376 with 13 homers, 21 doubles and 64 RBI across 483 plate appearances.

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