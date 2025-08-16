Bohm (ribs) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Bohm started a rehab assignment last week and played in five games, going 3-for-21 (.143) with a homer and a triple. The third baseman is feeling well enough to rejoin the active roster for Sunday's series finale against Washington. His return will likely mean fewer at-bats for Edmundo Sosa and Otto Kemp.