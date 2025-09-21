Bohm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bohm has gone 4-for-9 with two extra-base hits and four RBI over two games since he returned from a shoulder injury that led to a minimal stay on the injured list. The third baseman is up to 10 long balls on the year, with this one being his first since Aug. 17 versus the Nationals. He's added a .275/.321/.394 slash line with 55 RBI, 49 runs scored and two stolen bases over 113 contests this season.