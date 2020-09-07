Bohm went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Sunday's 14-1 loss to the Mets.

Two-time Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom made a number of the Philadelphia hitters look foolish Sunday, but none struggled more than the rookie Bohm, who swung and missed at eight pitches from the Mets ace on the day. Bohm, who has gone 1-for-12 with nine strikeouts in the first three games of the series, will look to right the ship in Monday's finale. He'll start at third base and will bat eighth against Mets rookie lefty David Peterson.