Phillies' Alec Bohm: Taking seat Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bohm isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Bohm will catch a breather Thursday after going 4-for-20 with two RBI and a run scored through six games since the beginning of May. Edmundo Sosa will pick up a start at third base as a result and bat seventh.
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